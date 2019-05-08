

An excavator tore into the only two buildings left on the road to Darling's Island in New Brunswick.

One building was the former Nauwigewauk Fire Hall, the other, a community center.

They are located on a well-known flood plain -- and each has been surrounded by water on numerous occasions.

In the weeks just before this year’s flood, the last homes were also removed from the area.

While buildings are being demolished, there is increasing concern about the safety of hundreds of New Brunswickers, who in the weeks and months to come, will be trying to repair flood damaged homes.

Power has been disconnected from about 400 homes and cottages. Emergency officials worry about homeowners using generators.

“It is a concern,” said Tim Nickerson of New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization. “Many people would probably use electric sump pumps, and if they don't have electricity in the home, they are going to rely on a generator in order to feed power to that pump in the basement to get the water cleaned out of the house as quick as possible.”

Firefighters took measurements Wednesday of emissions around one of their own generators, and found dangerously high levels.

“The amount of carbon monoxide that is created by generators is extremely high, and there is really no safe space that is inside and confined that one can be used safely,” said Michael Lewis, New Brunswick’s acting fire marshal.

Meantime, many homes and businesses are gradually recovering.

“We had 6,000 sand bags here a couple of weeks ago and I'd say we're down to 3,000 now, so we still have some work to do,” said market owner Blair Hyslop.

Hyslop says they learned a lot last year, so this year's flood was far less damaging.

“Last year, we were completely blindsided,” he said. “Last year, we had about $150,000 worth of damages, and this year, we'll be under five I hope.”

The clean-up continues, and in some cases, the landscape along the river is changing too.

There was a group of homes along the river that regularly was inundated with water during bad flooding years. Those homes have all been moved or demolished, leaving this one flood plain in New Brunswick where buildings will no longer be an issue during future floods.

