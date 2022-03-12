Bulk cargo carrier that lost power moored in Placentia Bay, N.L., as storm descends

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Tugs have towed a large bulk carrier which was adrift off the southeastern coast of Newfoundland to a mooring location in Placentia Bay as a powerful wind storm descends on the province.

The MV Comanche lost engine power earlier this week about 35 kilometres off the coast of Cape St. Mary's, which is along the southern coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

The Canadian Coast Guard said Saturday the ship was towed by the Placentia Hope and Placentia Pride with support from the North Atlantic Osprey and North Atlantic Petrel to the Placentia Bay pilot station on Friday night, with an escort from the coast guard ship Terry Fox.

The MV Maersk Clipper was steaming to Placentia Bay on Saturday afternoon and upon arrival was expected to attach towing equipment and remain at the location with the Comanche.

A powerful winter storm is to forecast to pass through the area on Saturday into Sunday with sustained winds of over 110 kilometres per hour.

The coast guard has said there are no reported injuries or pollution events stemming from the ship's engine failure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2022.