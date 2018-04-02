Featured
Bull that escaped Nova Scotia farm back in its barn, slated for slaughterhouse
A forbidding, four-legged escapee from a Nova Scotia farm is back in its barn -- and destined once again for the slaughterhouse.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 10:09AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 2, 2018 5:07PM ADT
RCMP in Kingston said Monday that a one-tonne bull was reported missing from his pasture area Sunday evening.
The black and white bull was spotted fleeing into woods off Long Point Road towards Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.
Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the public was alerted out of concern it could collide with cars on the busy highway.
Rose Horsnell -- the daughter of the bull's owner, Jan Speelman -- said the farmer's 26-year-old grandson tracked the bull and found it travelled through a wooded area then returned to a barn on the property.
She said it's believed the bull had leaped over a fence that was over a metre-and-a-half high to get away.
Horsnell said the bull was on its way to the slaughterhouse before bolting from the farm.