

The Canadian Press





AYLESFORD, N.S. -- A forbidding, four-legged escapee from a Nova Scotia farm is back in its barn -- and destined once again for the slaughterhouse.

RCMP in Kingston said Monday that a one-tonne bull was reported missing from his pasture area Sunday evening.

The black and white bull was spotted fleeing into woods off Long Point Road towards Berwick, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the public was alerted out of concern it could collide with cars on the busy highway.

Rose Horsnell -- the daughter of the bull's owner, Jan Speelman -- said the farmer's 26-year-old grandson tracked the bull and found it travelled through a wooded area then returned to a barn on the property.

She said it's believed the bull had leaped over a fence that was over a metre-and-a-half high to get away.

Horsnell said the bull was on its way to the slaughterhouse before bolting from the farm.