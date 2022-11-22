Bullet holes found in Dartmouth home after reported shooting

The Halifax Regional Police forensics team combed through grass near Catherine Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday as they investigated a shooting.

Police were told about the shooting Tuesday, but they believe it happened early Saturday morning.

Officers found bullet holes in a home on Catherine Street, but say no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to contact investigators at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.