Bullet holes found in Dartmouth home after reported shooting

A portion of the area where Halifax Regional Police investigators were seen Tuesday morning. (Jamie Morrison/CTV) A portion of the area where Halifax Regional Police investigators were seen Tuesday morning. (Jamie Morrison/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island