Burger Week set to take over uptown Saint John, N.B.

Nancy Tissington has one simple message for Saint John residents heading into the first week of May.

“It’s juicy burger time and it’s also stretchy pants time,” she said.

From May 1 to May 7, the uptown district in Saint John will be hosting Burger Week. Over 20 restaurants are taking part in the event, with something on the menu for everyone.

“There’s the Mecklenburger from Britts, and the dessert burger from [East Coast Bistro],” says the Uptown Saint John Executive Director. “There’s gluten-free options, there’s veggie options, and I can’t stress enough to make reservations because people are waiting for this week.”

Reservations can be made through the Uptown Saint John website. Menus for participating restaurants can also be found there.

“It has a great feel to it,” says Tissington. “It is one of the biggest profitable restaurant weeks, foodie weeks if you will, for our businesses.”

While there is no prize for the top burger from the week, Tissington urges those out and about enjoying the festivities to post their experiences on social media.