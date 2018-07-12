

CTV Atlantic





A burn ban was put into effect Thursday night for Halifax Regional Municipality after crews fought two brush fires in the afternoon.

One was in the Rocky Lake Drive area of Bedford and another was in Hemlock Ravine Park.

Forty firefighters were on scene with eight trucks and they were joined by crews from the Department of Natural Resources, who brought in helicopter support.

The crews fought through thick brush and difficult terrain in the forest.

A main concern was the nearby homes along Crozier Court.

“We don’t know the magnitude of what this fire is, but I know that yesterday I was running in the park, and I know that the ground seemed really dry,” said homeowner Carolyn Johns. “So I'm a little concerned about whether or not it can transpire into something bigger, and eventually affect our homes.”

No homes were evacuated. One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury. They were sent to hospital as a precaution.