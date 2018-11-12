

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth business association has cancelled a planned lecture after public backlash.

It was supposed to be a talk on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace, but the comments on the Greater Burnside Business Association Facebook page say the marketing was tone deaf.

The original post promoting the event says that with the attention given to the “Me Too” movement, workplaces have become in their words “hyper-sensitive,” and this has created an environment where many leaders are afraid to speak to their employees.

Sherri Bain is the founder of Women in Business Halifax.

“Training and talking about this is absolutely important, but I think they completely missed the mark when they're talking about employers being afraid,” Bain said. “There's no reason to be afraid. No one needs to be afraid that's behaving appropriately.”

Bain, who founded Women in Business Halifax 10 years ago, says the post implied that leaders should learn to protect themselves from harassment claims.

“Forty-threeper cent of women experience sexual harassment in the workplace, so that's what we should be talking about,” Bain said. “Not about the potential for a boss or a leader to be falsely accused.”

On Sunday morning, the business association updated their post, saying that “workplaces need to become more sensitive” and “this has created an environment where staff and management need to be educated on how to speak to their employees.”

Later, the business association deleted their Facebook post, and the critical comments.

Now, they say they've decided to cancel the event in light of the reaction.

They write that it was not their intention to minimize the topic of harassment in the workplace, but instead to get leaders to understand their responsibilities in a safe workplace and to investigate every situation.

With files from Emily Baron Cadloff.