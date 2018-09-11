Featured
Burnside jail inmate hospitalized after being found unresponsive in cell
The interior of a cell is seen during a media tour of renovations at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:47PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:15PM ADT
An inmate is in hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth Monday evening.
The Nova Scotia Justice Department says staff immediately performed CPR on the man when they found him around 9:30 p.m.
The 29-year-old man was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital, where he remains. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the incident. The Justice Department is also conducting an internal investigation.