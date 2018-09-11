

CTV Atlantic





An inmate is in hospital after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth Monday evening.

The Nova Scotia Justice Department says staff immediately performed CPR on the man when they found him around 9:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital, where he remains. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the incident. The Justice Department is also conducting an internal investigation.