Bus basics: Fredericton Transit encouraging ridership to residents new and old

Fredericton Transit is hoping to expand their ridership by helping people learn how to ride the bus.

"I think for the most part people don't ask questions, which they should really do, and that's how they get confused or disoriented,” said Daniel Dairo-Singerr, Fredericton Transit driver.

An information session was held downtown on Tuesday to answer questions.

"We get so many calls and so many requests from passengers, or people looking to become passengers, about how to use the bus, so we really thought it would be important to put something together,” said Elizabeth Fraser, with the city of Fredericton.

Newcomers say learning a new transit system can be intimidating.

Fredericton High School students Linn and Jin Guan are from China and are figuring out how to get around the city.

"I have never ride the bus before and I'm in high school and my home is really far from the high school, so I want to take a bus here,” said Linn.

Some soon-to-be-new riders also say they have the environment on their mind.

"I spent my time studying in Toronto, and there's TTC there, and by the time I arrived in Fredericton I was wondering if there was any public transportation here -and it turned out the bus is the same one,” said Lei Yang.

“It's also a good way to help towards the environment with the emissions,” Yang added.

From using the Hotspot app, to the bike rack, to learning efficient routes, people came with lots of questions.

"I'm visually impaired, so I’m beginning to rely on the busses,” said Judi Sloat. “I just waned to find out about the busses and the routes and where I can go.”

“I want to use the bus, it saves parking, it saves gas – it's a great way to see other people in Fredericton that I don't regularly bump into,” said Debbie Reddon. “I'm looking forward to this.”

Fredericton Transit says they're hoping to make information sessions a regular event to help everyone in the city become a bus rider.