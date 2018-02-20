Featured
Bus driver fined after colliding with pedestrian in Dartmouth
Police attend the scene of a crash involving a Halifax Transit bus on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 10:43PM AST
A Halifax Transit bus driver was issued a ticket after colliding with a pedestrian in Dartmouth Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened at the corner of Main and Hartlen streets.
Police say a Halifax Transit bus was making a turn and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
The 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was sent to hospital.
The driver of the Halifax Transit bus was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.