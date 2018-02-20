

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax Transit bus driver was issued a ticket after colliding with a pedestrian in Dartmouth Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened at the corner of Main and Hartlen streets.

Police say a Halifax Transit bus was making a turn and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was sent to hospital.

The driver of the Halifax Transit bus was issued a ticket for failing to yield to the pedestrian.