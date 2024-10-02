Business in Kensington, P.E.I. destroyed by fire

A business in Prince Edward Island's Prince County has been destroyed by fire.

Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley says the fire at Valley Truss and Metal Ltd. in Kensington, P.E.I., broke out around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He says fire crews arrived quickly but were unable to save the building.

"They fought the good fight, but they could not put the fire out, so the building was lost," said Caseley.

Caseley submitted video to CTV News that shows large flames coming from the building while firefighters fight the fire. He says crews were on duty all night trying to bring the fire under control.

"Actually, they're still up there right now trying to put out some of the hot spots. They'll be probably monitoring that for the rest of the day. I'm not sure if they'll have to stay there all day but they may get called back every now and again," said Caseley.

Caseley says there were no injuries reported.

Valley Truss and Metal manufacturers trusses and other construction components.

"So, there's 22 employees that now have no place to go to work this morning … I do know, I think the president and vice-president for Canada flew into the province, I think they came in last night. So, they will be on scene this morning trying to evaluate what their next steps are going to be and where they're going to go from there," said Caseley.

Caseley says the town hopes the business chooses to rebuild.

"Because as we all know, housing is in short supply and there's always great demand for roof trusses and floor joists," he said.

"Any business that employs that many people always has a big impact and there's families that are affected by it as well … It's been many years since we had a major fire in Kensington. This brings reality back to place where we always have to be mindful and these things can happen."

