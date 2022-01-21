Businesses continue to show frustration, concern over viability of N.B. restrictions

With five restaurants, Mike Babineau employs about 145 people. Last week, he says he had to lay off 88 of them.

“And we likely won’t be able to bring them back until we’re fully open again, into Level 1. Because Level 2 has almost the exact same impact as Level 3 does in our industry,” he said in an interview with CTV Atlantic.

He says he’s trying to help his employees the best he can, but adds almost two years of pandemic restrictions have taken a toll.

In a letter to Premier Blaine Higgs, Babineau said the restaurant industry has been “beaten down” and in some cases “pushed to the brink of bankruptcy.” He says he has had to remortgage some of his properties.

Since entering Level 3 of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan last Friday night, spas, gyms, salons and restaurants have had to close their doors.

Opportunities NB is offering a Small Business Recovery Grant, where eligible businesses can receive a one-time payment of up to $10,000, but Babineau says it’s not enough.

“It doesn’t even help cover the losses since we’ve been in Level 2, let alone the losses we’re incurring under Level 3 now. And including the losses we’re going to continue to have in Level 2 when we reopen Jan. 31 – if we actually open,” he said.

Level 2 under the province’s plan allows restaurants to open at 50 per cent capacity.

Higgs said Friday that most have complied with the restrictions, despite being frustrated. He says he recognizes how hard it has been, but health care has to take priority.

“Over this next week, we’re looking at all aspects, working with public health, looking at the rational of what we’re seeing right now – and working with businesses to understand how do we continue to put a program forward so people can see timelines in which we can steadily get our businesses to fully open,” he said. “We’re just not able to put a timeline forward right now.”

Babineau agrees the province should be focused on fixing the health-care system, but says it should also allow businesses, like his, to reopen safely so they can recover.

“It’s definitely something that’s going to take us many, many years to climb out of,” he said.