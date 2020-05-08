FREDERICTON -- While many businesses are gearing up to reopen, others are struggling with the decision.

Their concerns range from employee safety to meeting social distancing requirements.

Luke Randall owns an art supply and toy shop in downtown Fredericton.

Randall has been able to shift his operations online. He'd love to able to open his store to the general public.

"We’ve been really struggling with when do we open, how do we open?” Randall says."But for now we are going to continue delivery only."

Randall says he has employees with underlying health conditions that he doesn't want put at risk by opening up his store right now.

But that's only one issue.

"The conditions on getting the store reopened are difficult to achieve in this space," Randall said. "It is tiny, and certainly the lineup out the door we anticipate if we were only allowed to let somebody in at one time would be challenging."

Other businesses are struggling with the decision to reopen as well.

"It's almost you have two very different feelings of it," says Louise MacDonald, who operates a music education business for children.

She has continued teaching online, and would like to get to teaching in person.

"But then, when you start looking at the logistics of trying to figure out how are we going to maintain social distancing especially without little ones in our classes, where we can't seem to wrap your head around what that would look like, how that would feel," MacDonald said.

MacDonald says there have been a few families who aren't that keen on the online learning.

"We’ve also heard families say they’re happy with the one on one learning experience, and it might stay that way until we definitely feel like it’s safe," she says.