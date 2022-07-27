Buskers are back: ‘Pogo Fred’ shares what to expect from this year’s street festival

The Halifax Busker Festival is taking over both the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts this year.

Street performers from all over the world will show off their talents to thousands of spectators during the event, which kicks off on Wednesday.

‘Pogo Fred’ – who performs an acrobatic pogo stick show – is just one of the jaw-dropping acts people can expect to see.

“I fly in the air, I do tricks derivative of skateboarding and BMX and I finish the show with a flip,” he says.

Fred can trace his unique talents back to his childhood in a small Ohio town.

“There wasn’t anything else to do, so I picked up a pogo stick and I got really good at it.”

Fred is one of the original founders of the extreme pogo sport.

“There is small community of extreme pogostickers and I was one of the first ones, one of the first original people jumping,” he says. “We have an event called Pogopalooza every year and I’m one of two people that have been to every single one.”

He also holds multiple Guinness World Records for his impressive stunts.

“I’ve broken over a combination of 37 world records and bones,” Fred jokes.

While his performances look dangerous, Fred adds that they are only as risky as pogo jumpers make them.

“If you’re jumping down stairs, off walls, on all sorts of crazy stuff, it can get a little dangerous. Everything I’ve done in my show I’ve done thousands of times, so that’s a little bit safer than the extreme sport side of it.”

Fred says he’s happy to return to Halifax after several years away, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so excited to be back. I’m so excited just to be travelling again. It’s been a tough few years for preforming and live entertainment. So I’m super excited to be in front of a live audience and doing some awesome tricks.”

The Halifax Busker Festival wraps up on Monday.