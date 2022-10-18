By The Numbers: N.S. graphic artist honours Gord Downie with one-of-a-kind creation

A Nova Scotia graphic designer and Tragically Hip fan has raised thousands of dollars for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada with a special tribute to Gordon Downie.

Erin McGuire says he knew instantly he wanted to help raise funds and awareness when he learned of Downie's diagnosis.

"In 2016, when I found out that Gordon was diagnosed with brain cancer, I was floored," said McGuire. "I wanted to do something."

That's when McGuire created a poster called "By the Numbers."

"'By the Numbers is a design that utilizes every numerical reference in every Tragically Hip song," he said. "So, anytime Gord said a number, I yanked it out of the lyrics and threw it in the design."

McGuire says the first place the poster was used to raise funds was the "In Gordon We Trust" website, which raised money for the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation -- where Downie was being treated at the time.

"Since then, the poster has been used to raise funds predominantly for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada," said McGuire.

"It was used as a beer design that was sold across the country, it has t-shirts, masks, we have stickers going right now, canvas prints, all again, raising funds for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada."

More information can be found on the "By the Numbers" Facebook page.