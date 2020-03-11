HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says Liberal losses in two provincial byelections will make little difference to his government's slim majority in the legislature.

Tuesday's vote saw the Tories take the riding of Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and the NDP retain Cape Breton Centre.

The outcomes leave the Liberals with 26 of the House of Assembly's 51-seats, while the Progressive Conservatives now have 18, the NDP five, and there are two Independents.

McNeil says his government is facing the same situation in terms of the numbers it has in the legislature as it did before the byelections.

Since the Speaker typically doesn't vote on government bills, McNeil says his caucus has learned it must work cohesively and that members have to be present in the house for votes.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston says he hopes the new configuration in the legislature will lead to more collaboration on the part of the government.

The Liberals lost a seat last month with the abrupt resignation from caucus by Hugh MacKay, who now sits as an Independent following an impaired driving charge.