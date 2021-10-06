INVERNESS, N.S. -- Its breathtaking scenery and rugged coastline has attracted golfers from all over the globe since it opened in June 2016.

Now, Cabot Cliffs has been named the top modern international course by Golf Week in the United States.

"Cabot is just an amazing property. Wonderful golf courses and it really puts Cape Breton Island on the map as one of the foremost golf destinations in the world," says Terry Smith, the CEO of Destination Cape Breton.

Golf week is a magazine and digital media outlet based in Orlando, Florida. This is the first year for its International Modern list, comprised of thousands of individual ratings of courses around the world.

The Cliffs sister course, The Links was ranked No. 11.

"When you think about it this really puts Cape Breton on people's bucket lists. In this case specifically as a golf destination, but when people hear about this wonderful course they're looking at where exactly is that in the world." Says Smith

All 18 holes here at Cabot Cliffs have an ocean view, making it the only course in Canada and possibly the entire world where you can see, and smell the ocean from anywhere you tee off.

Building on the success of both courses, The Cliffs and Links are creating a generational boom to the economy of Inverness County.

"Cabot has just been a complete game-changer, not only for Inverness but for the entire island. It's created hundreds of new jobs; it has seen investment in new businesses in the area and a real estate boom. It's just completely turned around that community," says Smith.

The designation of being No. 1 couldn't have come at a better time as people are planning to travel again.

"It's wonderful timing for us and is just going to help in our overall recovery," Smith said.