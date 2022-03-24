'Caleb's Courage' movement in Cape Breton hoping to rebound post-pandemic

It's the only day of the year Melanie Sampson could get away with showing up to work dressed in a superhero costume.

"I am Bat Woman this year," said Sampson, a sales representative at Sydney Mazda in Sydney, N.S., who was among hundreds participating in the annual Caleb’s "Superhero Day."

Sampson is also part of a community group called "100 Women Who Care." For its major fundraiser this year, they have chosen to help sick kids and their families receive treatment at home in Cape Breton.

That is the mission statement of the Caleb’s Courage movement, founded by Mike and Nicole MacArthur of Howie Centre, N.S., in memory of their son, Caleb.

Caleb MacArthur was a big fan of superheroes before and during his battle with cancer.

"We all selected Caleb's Courage, so it will be over $10,000," said Sampson of her group’s donation to this year’s cause.

At another car dealership next door, staff were decked out in Caleb superhero T-shirts on Thursday.

The Caleb's Courage movement has been hit hard the past two pandemic years, with donations going down significantly.

Now that things are opening back up, the group behind Caleb's movement hopes "Superhero Day" will help get the cause back up and running.

"Definitely with the restrictions lifting with the pandemic, it's super important to get that funding and really just drive fundraising for them so we can take care of our kids at home," said Genevieve Andrea, an employee at Colbourne Chrysler in Sydney, who supports the cause.

At a martial arts centre and after-school program just down the highway, children did their part by dressing as superheroes on Thursday and making donations.

"All donations that we receive, Island Martial Arts will match that total," said Angie MacDonald-Fraser, the owner of Island Martial Arts Centre.

“We're big on superheroes here at IMAC, so I think it's a great day. I can't imagine being in (the MacArthurs’) shoes, but I think they've done an amazing job of just keeping (Caleb’s) legacy alive."

Hundreds of students in Sydney and surrounding communities also went to class Thursday dressed as their favourite costumed characters.

"I know a lot of schools are participating (Thursday), but it would be very nice to see that happen again," Sampson said.

Sampson was referring to the annual ‘Caleb’s Courage Walk, Run & Fly’ event, which typically draws hundreds of people each fall and is the biggest fundraiser for Caleb's Courage.

The last two events were cancelled due to COVID-19, however organizers hope superheroes and supporters will be able to gather once again in 2022.

"I think it's really important, and I think people will be excited to get back to some normalcy and get back to that fundraiser event," MacDonald-Fraser said. “I think they'll have a huge turnout."