SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The search for a Saint John man who's been missing now for more than two weeks is being complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man's daughter has arrived from Calgary after receiving special permission from New Brunswick Public Health.

Jillian Newcombe came to Saint John hoping to find her missing father -- a man of regimen whose disappearance, she says, is completely out of character.

"He's got his routine," Newcombe said of 69-year-old James Garnett, who was reported missing on April 1.

So, when her calls to him went straight to voicemail that raised a red flag.

She says soon after asking police to do a wellness check at his apartment, the case went to major crime.

"There was a lot of aspects that hisphone being in the apartment, his keys, everything, his medication, everything he would take with him was in the apartment, and that's just not my dad," Newcombe says.

As part of getting permission from New Brunswick's public health office to be excused from the travel ban, Newcombe has to meet certain conditions.

"I do have to report to them every day," Newcombe said."They call me or I call them just to get where I was so they have that record in case something does happen, the people of Saint John are protected."

The restrictions in place because of the pandemic also mean no search parties and she's unable to talk to businesses her father frequented because many of them are closed.

There are also far fewer people on the streets than usual.

Earlier this week, city police and River Valley Ground Search and Rescue were looking in the area of Hazen Street.

A statement from the Saint John police says an expansive search was conducted for information related to the disappearance, and that a team of investigators continue to investigate multiple leads.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them.

"I just ask that people don't stop looking for him," Newcombe says. "A man just doesn't disappear. It just doesn't happen."