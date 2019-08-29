

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's justice minister says any type of inquiry would be "premature at this time" into the death in custody of a Halifax man at the East Coast Forensic Hospital.

Mark Furey says the Nova Scotia Health Authority is reviewing the death, part of the necessary "first steps" before his department would consider an inquiry.

According to a report in the Halifax Examiner, 39-year-old Gregory Hiles was found hanging by his bed sheets at the psychiatric hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., overnight between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21. He was taken off life support on Tuesday.

Martha Paynter, chair of the non-profit Women's Wellness Initiative, which advocates for women in the corrections system, has called for a public inquiry on behalf of the Hiles family.

Paynter says there are several cases each year where someone dies in custody in Nova Scotia, and that should "should give us pause" given that jails and psychiatric hospitals are public institutions.

Nova Scotia does not require mandatory public inquests into deaths in custody like most other Canadian jurisdictions.

"This was a man who objected to the restrictions he was under," said Paynter. "We should be very concerned about the conditions that patients in forensic hospitals and prisoners in our jails are experiencing. These are very invisible spaces, and I am advocating for more visibility for what happens to the people who are in these public institutions."

Furey said the Fatality Investigations Act has delegated authority to the province's medical examiner to call inquiries.

"We are looking at the existing legislation," Furey said, although he added the government wasn't looking at instituting automatic inquiries.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said the health authority is conducting a comprehensive review and would provide a summary of its findings to Hiles's next of kin.

"The whole part of going out and completing these reviews is to ensure we have complete and accurate information to help inform any next steps, whether there's a need for changes or to inform improvements," Delorey said. "Any time there is a death in a facility, that is concerning."