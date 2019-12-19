HALIFAX -- A phone call to Santa Claus on a Halifax radio station is getting plenty of attention.

Somebody identifying themselves as Tom Argent called C100's Santa Sit-In on Tuesday night.

"Hello Santa Claus, it's Tom Argent here," said the caller. "I'll be 106-years-old next month in January and I'm very excited that I can talk to Santa Claus, and I have a Christmas wish if I can make one."

The caller went on to explain a story from years ago involving his younger brother Peter.

"He took my wooden rocking horse and I've always wanted another wooden rocking horse and I was wondering if you could bring me one for Christmas, Mr. Claus."

C100's Kate Milton was in the studio and directed the call to the man in red.

"It was the sweetest call I had ever heard, Santa and I," said Milton.

Many listeners were touched as well and are trying to locate the man to grant his wish.

Milton said many people have contacted the radio station asking if they could donate money to purchase the item. One woman has already offered a wooden rocking horse if the man is found.

Anybody who may have information about Tom Argent can e-mail CTV Atlantic at atlanticnews@bellmedia.ca