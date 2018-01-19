

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP say a man is facing charges after his caller ID appeared on the phone of a business while he was allegedly making a bomb threat.

Police responded to a report of a bomb threat a business on Hammonds Plains Road in Upper Tantallon, N.S. just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The business was evacuated and police searched the property, but nothing suspicious was found.

Police arrested a 49-year-old Bedford man after “it was determined that his caller identification was displayed when the threat was made over the telephone.”

The man is facing charges of criminal harassment, and uttering threats and false information.

He is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 27.