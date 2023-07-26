Calls to insurance companies ramp up after basements flood in historic N.S. rainfall
Homeowners affected by historic rainfall and flooding in Nova Scotia are gutting their basements and waiting to hear back from insurance adjusters to plan out their next steps.
In the Lower Sackville area, some residents saw the water along the Little Sackville River rise and sweep away belongings and damage infrastructure in a matter of just a few hours.
“I’ve never seen the river… like, we’ve lost some of the embankment, we’ve lost a ton of stuff out of the yard,” Donnie Johnson told CTV News Tuesday.
Johnson snapped some photos as the water rose, and alerted the other tenant living on the property, who wasn’t home at the time.
Heather Comeau, who lives in the basement of the same building, was able to rescue her cat, Taz, as her home filled with about four feet of water.
Water was pouring out of her toilet and her fridge was floating.
“I already kind of knew what I was coming home to. I was just trying to come home to get my cat,” Comeau said.
“I can’t even explain it. It was just like an empty feeling. All of my son’s baby memories and everything were gone. Just things you can’t replace.”
Johnson said he feels fortunate that only a foot of water came into his unit.
”Basically, none of my personal stuff got damaged, it’s just structural and that’s about it,” he said.
All over the community, piles of damp debris are sitting curbside, or laying in the yard to dry out.
As expected, calls to insurance companies are picking up.
“I think we‘ll probably have a better idea in a week or two what that overall picture looks like,” said Graham Little, the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s interim vice president for the Atlantic region.
He said affected residents can start the insurance process by contacting an agent and documenting damage with pictures and available paperwork.
“Talk to your insurer. Make sure you understand what’s available and how that policy will react in a situation like this, because you don’t want to find out after the fact,” Little said.
Little encourages everybody to get tenant insurance, something Comeau said has not been a requirement of her rental unit.
“It was never a requirement. In the lease, the owner has insurance and everything that covers for tenants and whatnot.”
Little said, “in this particular case, you still would have needed tenant’s insurance that included water coverage, so that’s kind of critical here.”
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way. 'It's a great day today,' Trudeau said, ahead of the major federal political event of the summer. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.
BREAKING | Canada rallies to defeat Ireland and boost its chances of advancing at World Cup
Canada survived an early Katie McCabe wonder goal Wednesday, climbing out of a deep hole to defeat Ireland 2-1 and boost its hopes of advancing at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
BREAKING | Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges dating back to 2001
A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a 'big flirt' who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a 'clumsy pass.'
Construction crane catches fire in New York City and hits building as it crashes to street
A construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
White House condemns Fox News over 'dangerous and extreme' Holocaust comments from top host
The White House condemned Fox News on Tuesday over remarks made by one of its top hosts about the holocaust, denouncing the comments as a 'horrid, dangerous, and extreme lie' that 'insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils' committed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.
As more employees head back to the office, have you changed your commute? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to US$910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$910 million after Tuesday night's drawing produced no big winners, extending a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Here's how correctional services prepared for public reaction to Bernardo transfer
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
-
Rebelling against wedding norms is the manifesto for 'anti-brides' — and the movement is growing
A Toronto newly-wed cut rings, vows, and even guests from her serene forest ceremony, joining a movement of anti-brides spearheading a rebellion in an industry steeped in tradition.
-
Extreme heat, thunderstorms forecast for much of southern Ontario
Much of southern Ontario has been placed under heat warnings, with thunderstorms forecasted for later Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
2 people killed in southwest Calgary house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in the city's southwest on Wednesday that killed two people.
-
Wife of man hit over head with stick in dementia care says better monitoring needed
Christine Prosser and her husband, Stan, have had 34 happy years together but more recently, it became clear to her the love of her life could no longer live at home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada rallies to defeat Ireland and boost its chances of advancing at World Cup
Canada survived an early Katie McCabe wonder goal Wednesday, climbing out of a deep hole to defeat Ireland 2-1 and boost its hopes of advancing at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Montreal
-
Quebec will mostly ban the use of private health agencies starting next year
The government of Quebec announced that a draft regulation will gradually prohibit, except for exceptions, the use of private agencies and self-employed workers in the health and social services network.
-
Montreal sees increase in earwigs -- here's what to do if they bug you
Have earwigs been bugging you? You're not alone. Experts say there's been an increase in earwigs in Montreal this summer because of the consistent rainy weather. Although earwigs might be offputting to some, experts assure that they are harmless to humans.
-
L.L. Bean coming to Quebec, 2 stores to open
American outdoor retail giant L.L. Bean is coming to Quebec. The Freeport, Maine-based retailer announced on Wednesday that it is opening locations in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville on Montreal's South Shore and Boisbriand just north of Laval, Que.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way. 'It's a great day today,' Trudeau said, ahead of the major federal political event of the summer. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.
-
Boyfriend charged with murder in the death of missing Beaumont mother
A woman who was missing from Beaumont for 10 days was murdered, according to RCMP who announced a charge against a 43-year-old man Tuesday evening.
-
Driver charged following EPS car chase, Sherwood Park crash
Edmonton police say several charges are pending after a crash caused Wye Road to be closed during afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
-
Ontario woman loses $500 sending e-transfer to wrong phone number
An Ontario woman helping her aunt buy a flight to visit family in the Philippines was shocked she lost $500 while sending an e-transfer.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | South London crash hospitalizes one, investigation underway
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Wharncliffe Road around 7 a.m.
-
Sizzling heat alert sweeps southern Ontario
Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with temperatures today expected to reach 30 C.
-
‘Something needs to change’: Richmond Row business targeted by vandal
Richmond Row business owners say more has to be done now to address vandalism and violence in the downtown core, warning that more stores and restaurants will be closing.
Winnipeg
-
Union representing MBLL employees agree to have conciliator for contract negotiations
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) confirmed Tuesday evening that it has agreed to have a conciliator appointed to help with the matter.
-
Manitoba has a new provincial park; here is where you can find it
Manitobans have a new provincial park they can visit this summer.
-
Mark Stone brings Stanley Cup back to childhood roots in Winnipeg
Standing in the middle of Keith Bodley Arena, the memories came rushing back for Vegas Golden Knights' captain Mark Stone – who had the Stanley Cup by his side the entire time – sharing stories from when he was a kid playing in the arena.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way. 'It's a great day today,' Trudeau said, ahead of the major federal political event of the summer. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada rallies to defeat Ireland and boost its chances of advancing at World Cup
Canada survived an early Katie McCabe wonder goal Wednesday, climbing out of a deep hole to defeat Ireland 2-1 and boost its hopes of advancing at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Saskatoon
-
'Jittery as hell': Saskatoon woman shaken after witnessing her nephew's stabbing
The stabbing of a teenager in downtown Saskatoon last week has left one family in shock and looking for answers.
-
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
-
Saskatoon police say train was involved in Tuesday sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
Vancouver
-
Grieving B.C. mom contacted by police investigating Kenneth Law, man accused of aiding suicides
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall to shuffle his cabinet in a big way. 'It's a great day today,' Trudeau said, ahead of the major federal political event of the summer. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in ceremony that will see seven ministers removed, several rookies promoted, and the reassignment of the majority of other roles.
-
More than missing children: Family of Bolton siblings release statement on day 7 of Amber Alert
As an Amber Alert for two allegedly abducted siblings in B.C. stretches into its seventh day, their family is opening up about the devastating impact of the children’s absence.
Regina
-
Riders welcome back veteran receivers after struggling on offence
Saskatchewan Roughrider's veteran receivers Brayden Lenius and Jake Wieneke both participated in practice on Tuesday. The two are coming off the team's six game injured list.
-
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Residents of Pilot Butte frustrated over compost facility
The town of Pilot Butte is still at odds with the City of Regina after it was decided that a new compost facility would be built 1.6 kilometres away from the town.
Vancouver Island
-
Tenant calls on Victoria council to mandate accessible parking spots in rental buildings for people with disabilities
For Donald, a car is essential. Finding an affordable place to park it on limited funds has become a major problem.
-
Highway 4 closed due to high winds, limiting access to Tofino, Port Alberni
High winds forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Tuesday.
-
Police watchdog investigating after arrested man suffers serious injuries in Nanaimo
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is appealing for witnesses after a man sustained serious injuries when he was taken into custody by the Nanaimo RCMP.