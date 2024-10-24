'Came to Canada with big dreams': More than $60,000 raised for family of employee found dead in Halifax Walmart

Donations are quickly pouring in for the family of a young woman who was found dead inside a Walmart in Halifax last weekend.

More than $63,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page in less than 24 hours. The Maritime Sikh Society set up the page, with a target of $50,000. The society says that target was achieved within just 10 hours.

“We are receiving calls and messages from all over the world from people wanting to help. Respecting everyone's sentiment, we will keep the fundraiser open for now,” reads an update to the page.

The fundraiser identifies the victim as 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur. It describes her as a “young beautiful girl who came to Canada with big dreams."

The Maritime Sikh Society says she was a member of the Sikh community who had moved to Nova Scotia with her mother two-to-three years ago. They say her mother also worked at the store.

“Kaur's father and brother are in India and we are trying to get them here as soon as possible. This family's sufferings are unimaginable and indescribable. They need your support to get through this horrific time,” the page adds.

The post says the entirety of the funds will directly benefit her family.

People are also showing their support at a growing memorial outside the store.

A memorial is seen outside a Walmart store in Halifax on Oct. 23, 2024. A female employee was found dead inside the store on Oct. 19, 2024. (Hafsa Arif/CTV Atlantic)

Cards, flowers and candles now adorn a post in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mumford Road.

Store closed as police investigate

Halifax Regional Police responded to a sudden death at the store around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the woman was found in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.

However, no other details about the ongoing investigation have been released, including the manner and cause of death.

Police have said the investigation is complex, involves several partner agencies, and is expected to take “a significant amount of time.”

Halifax Regional Police respond to a sudden death at the Walmart on Mumford Road on Oct. 20, 2024. (CTV/Jim Kvammen)

The store remains closed while the investigation continues.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has also issued a stop-work order for the bakery and “one piece of equipment.”

Meanwhile, Walmart says employees will continue to be paid.

“Associates will continue to be paid for the shifts they’re scheduled to work during the store closure,” said the company in a statement to CTV News on Wednesday.

“We will consider alternate work arrangements in the event the store remains closed for a longer-than-anticipated period of time.”

There is no word on when the store might reopen.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.