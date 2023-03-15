Camp Courage: First responder camp in Halifax for teenage girls seeks participants

A Nova Scotia based camp that introduces young women and gender-diverse youth to careers as first responders is looking for participants.

Halifax Fire Capt. Andréa Speranza founded Camp Courage: The First Responders Society in 2006 to help create more diversity in a line of work largely dominated by men.

“With less than one per cent female firefighters, I felt that it was an underrepresented group,” said Speranza.

The free, eight-day camp gives young women age’s 15-19 hands-on experience and education in over a dozen emergency services careers.

“We have a 36 per cent success rate of girls moving on into post-secondary education and careers,” said Speranza.

Those success stories include current firefighter recruits like Christie Webb who participated in the camp in 2013.

“It was the best week I’ve ever had in my life,” said Webb. “It really solidified that I wanted to be a firefighter. I’ve never looked back.”

Some of the activities and skills taught during the camp include self-defence, crime scene investigation, delivering mechanical babies, and extinguishing fires.

Madison Newcombe was selected for the camp in 2019.

“After the camp, I started volunteering instantly because I knew I wanted to explore firefighting,” said Newcombe. “Everything aligned for me when recruitment came up. It’s surreal!”

The camp has expanded to other cities in Canada including Calgary.

Many former graduates return as mentors, including Jenny Rowlands, who took part in the inaugural camp when she was just 17-years-old.

“I saw a bunch of the women that were strong and powerful leaders,” said Rowlands, who is currently training to become a firefighter. “I thought to myself, I want to be just like them.”

The First Responders Society also offers bursaries to support camp alumni who continue their education in emergency services.

“It’s a life-changing experience,” said Speranza. “It’s the most supportive environment you will ever experience in your life.”

Camp Courage Halifax takes place from July 2-9, 2024. 24 teenage girls are selected each year to take part.

Applicants are required to write an essay on how they can improve someone else’s life or community and submit two letters of recommendation.

The deadline to apply for this year’s camp is Monday, March 20.