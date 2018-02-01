

A group in Glace Bay, N.S., is looking to build a new bandshell after the previous one fell victim to arson three years ago.

The bandshell used to be the home of Canada Day celebrations and the community’s annual summer festival Bay Days.

Mike Kelloway is leading the effort to rebuild the stage, but this time in the middle of Glace Bay’s downtown.

“When you lose an asset like that, it's a feeling of loss,” says Kelloway. “Loss for a community, loss of entertainers and cultural organizations alike.”

Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor George MacDonald says a replacement is needed.

“People are saying, ‘Why are you spending money on a bandshell?’ But it's just to maybe get a little more pride in the community,” says MacDonald.

Kelloway says a bandsell will help bring business to Glace Bay’s downtown.

“I think any town in Nova Scotia is in the same predicament in respect to bringing people downtown. We believe by giving people another reason to come downtown, they'll spend their money in restaurants and clothing stores and create new opportunities and new startups,” says Kelloway.

More than 16,000 tourists visited the Cape Breton Miners Museum this past summer. Kelloway wants some of those people to stay a little longer.

“We see this as a pivotal piece to retain tourists for a day or two, in terms of offering programs and recreational activities. We believe this is another piece in the puzzle of creating opportunity for economic and community development,” he says.

“It's really cost neutral for us,” MacDonald says. “We're giving them land right in the middle of downtown and also some in kind work. Our staff has been working with them to get construction lined up for the new year.”

Kelloway hopes this new bandshell will be a new beginning to rejuvenate the once-thriving coal mining town.

