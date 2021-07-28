HALIFAX -- A 48-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Campbellton, N.B.

RCMP says shortly before 6:40 a.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report of an individual lying on the ground next to a home on Tingley Crescent in Campbellton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old man, identified as Serge Chamberlain of Campbellton.

About an hour later, at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, police located a second man in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Senior High School and took him into custody.

On Wednesday, 48-year-old Ronald Savoy of Campbellton, appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court and was charged with second degree murder.

Savoy was remanded in custody, and is scheduled to return to court on August 4.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.