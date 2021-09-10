HALIFAX -- Campbellton RCMP say they have arrested man and a woman in connection with a bank robbery on Tuesday.

Police say the robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Bank on Roseberry Street in Campbellton, N.B.

"A man entered the business and demanded money from a teller, stating he was armed," the RCMP said in a news release. "The man left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was injured during the incident."

Police say with the the help of police dogs they located the pair at 5:40 p.m. near Hillside Street and arrested a 27-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Ontario, and also recovered the stolen money.

The 27-year-old man was found to be in violation of parole and he was returned to the custody of Correctional Service of Canada, the RCMP news release said. The 18-year-old woman was released on conditions pending a future court appearance.