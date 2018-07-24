

CTV Atlantic





Despite issuing several warnings before the weekend heat wave started, Campbellton RCMP say they responded to three complaints over a three-day period of people leaving pets unattended in their vehicles.

“Police responded to three calls to different parking lots in the Campbellton area to rescue dogs left unattended in overheated vehicles,” Campbellton RCMP said in a news release. “The animals were in visible distress requiring the officers to have to gain access to the vehicles to rescue the dogs from the heat.”

Mounties remind pet owners – yet again – to not leave their pets unattended in a vehicle during hot weather. The reason this is unsafe is that the temperature rises dramatically inside a vehicle when no air is circulating and can seriously injure or kill the animal.

The Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act gives an animal protection officer or a person authorized by the animal protection officer to enter a motor vehicle by force to rescue an animal.

The RCMP are asking citizens to be vigilant and ask anyone who sees an animal in a vehicle that appears to be in distress to call the local authorities immediately.