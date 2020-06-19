GRAND LAKE, N.S. -- Many who are camping this weekend are getting their first glimpse into some of the COVID-19 measures that will run through the summer.

Dartmouth resident Frank Zinck said getting a reservation at Laurie Provincial Park was a tall order.

"It was a bit of a challenge booking because they blocked off numerous sites," Zinck said.

That's only one of the COVID-19 precautions being taken at provincial campgrounds.

"We've made sure we can have physical distancing between campsites so that's 30 feet from fire pit to fire pit," said Sandra Fraser of the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry.

It has meant a 30 per cent reduction in the number of provincial campsites available.

Campers also have to have a reservation before showing up at the park. Bookings are solid all the way to Labour Day.

"The demand has been high this year," Fraser said. "There are a few spots available here and there."

Provincial parks are popular with local residents, but privately operated RV parks, who count on people travelling to Nova Scotia, are having a bit more trouble.

"It's all tourists," said RV park owner Karrie-Ann Buchanan."We don't get a lot of locals. I have 200 sites and by this time every year I'm full.This weekend, I'm going to have four campers in so that's a huge change."

Buchanan decided to open anyway for her seasonal customers who couldn't wait to get outdoors.

"I was really happy to get the e-mail they were open," said RV camper Flash Therien.

With many COVID-19 precautions here as well, Buchanan is hoping for good news in the future.

"With the Atlantic bubble opening, hopefully it's going to get better," Buchanan said.

For Buchanan, it's a bubble that can't get here fast enough.