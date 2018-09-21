

An online “campus confessions” account, where students are welcomed to submit anonymous musings about university life, is generating some controversial comments.

Some of the so-called confessions are seen as vulgar and there is the possibility people not even connected to the site are being identified.

“Some people thrive on these pages,” says Anthony Daigle. “Unfortunately, it’s just our age in social media I guess.”

Daigle is talking about the "Stuconfessions" account on Instagram and he's not the only student talking about it at Fredericton's St. Thomas University.

“It's drama,” said Daigle, a St. Thomas student. “There's no way to sugarcoat that, and people do like drama unfortunately.”

It is one of many so-called confession pages that have been created at post-secondary institutions around the region.

People are encouraged to admit or reveal details about their life at school.

But many of those postings are so vulgar or inappropriate, that we can't actually show or tell you what is posted.

“I can definitely read something, especially on the STU page, where it’s such a small community with a small population and say ‘I know what this might be aimed at,’ or who this might be aimed at,” Daigle said. “That’s unfortunate, because I'm not the only one who will have a clear idea when people put these ideas out there.”

St. Thomas spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton says the university “reached out right away to the manager of the account.”

The university learned about the account earlier in the year.

“We asked the person to cease and desist,” Carleton said. “The account went dormant over the summer, but we saw a new posting in the last several days. So we'll be reaching out again to that account and Instagram to see what we can do to stop this.”

The university says the account is a violation of their code of conduct and is urging the account manager to shut it down.

“We're hopeful the person doesn't quite realize how negative can be and has the potential to belittle people, or embarrass people, or get out of hand,” Carleton said. “We're going to remind them of that, and if we can't get steps to curtail it, we'll deal with the social media provider.”

CTV News reached out to the manager of the account but didn’t receive a response before deadline.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.