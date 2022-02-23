Can you be both queer and Christian? Halifax Black Film Festival documentary poses question

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia evacuates embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates

Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

A woman walks by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island