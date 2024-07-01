Canada Day citizenship ceremony held in Halifax
On Monday, 44 people from 17 countries became Canadian citizens at a ceremony at Halifax’s Pier 21.
The ceremony included a signature roundtable, an opportunity for people to hear firsthand about each new Canadians journey to citizenship and an official citizenship ceremony, according to an email from the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC).
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said having a citizenship ceremony on Canada Day in Pier 21 is very special to him.
“The swearing of new Canadians on this day in this place is a very special thing for me and I know it’s a very special day for all of these new Canadians who are excited. I think everyone in the country should go to one of these one day,” he said.
“To see the pride in their faces on a day like today and waving the flag, singing the anthem in both official languages, it’s been special.”
The ceremony is one of 60 citizenship ceremonies the ICC and Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with hold across Canada this year, said the ICC.
With files from CTV Atlantic's James Kvammen.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
The U.S. Supreme Court found on Monday that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognizing for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.
Woman faces charge of trying to smuggle turtles across Vermont lake to Canada by kayak
A woman from China has been arrested at a Vermont lake bordering Quebec for trying to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, into Canada by kayak, according to Border Patrol agents.
These ultraprocessed foods may shorten your life, study says
Eating higher levels of ultraprocessed food may shorten lifespans by more than 10 per cent, according to a new, unpublished study of over 500,000 people whom researchers followed for nearly three decades.
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
You might live to be 100 years old. But will you be able to afford it?
Retirement has historically lasted about two decades, but for some Canadians it is now extending to twice that amount of time as more live well into their 90s and beyond. That's making some rethink their investments, savings, expenses and when to retire.
Canada Day festivities attract hundreds at ceremonies, parties across the country
The Maple Leaf is flying on lampposts, flagpoles and patios across the country as cities from coast to coast welcome thousands of revellers for Canada Day.
Scientists wary of bird flu pandemic 'unfolding in slow motion'
Scientists tracking the spread of bird flu are increasingly concerned that gaps in surveillance may keep them several steps behind a new pandemic, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen leading disease experts.
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed? Where are the fireworks? What to know for Canada Day 2024 in Toronto
It's Canada Day. The statutory holiday will see several events and celebrations held across the city, and some businesses and services closed. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your 2024 Canada Day,
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Eight 'tow truck-related' shootings in Toronto, no injuries reported: police
Toronto police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with at least eight separate shootings in the city over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary crews working to stabilize water system in final step toward service restoration
Crews are working to stabilize Calgary’s water system as the final step in restoring the city’s water service following a major feeder line break.
-
Sunday storm causes flash flooding in N.W. Calgary neighbourhood
Some parts of northwest Calgary experienced a flash flood on Sunday night, flooding basements and stranding a vehicle.
-
OPINION
OPINION Calgary mayor and council approval continues to slide
Our semi-annual Calgary municipal survey, conducted in mid-June this year, did not bring good news for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and many of her council. Indeed, from a public opinion perspective, their path over the past three years has been a rocky, downward journey.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Edmonton
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
-
Oilers ink Arvidsson to 2-year contract, re-sign Brown to 1-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, US$4-million contract and also extended Connor Brown's contract one year.
-
Deal reached in WestJet mechanics' strike, but travel disruptions still expected
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike that had disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.
Montreal
-
Nearly 1,300 Quebec families still looking for a home on Moving Day
It's Moving Day on Monday for many Quebecers. However, as anticipated by organizations, July 1 is a difficult day for many tenants, as nearly 1,300 households are still being assisted by a housing search service.
-
Canada Day fireworks: Montreal's Old Port to light up the skies tonight
It's clear skies for Canada Day festivities in Montreal on Monday. Weather conditions will be ideal to take in the evening fireworks display at the Old Port, which is hosting its annual Canada Day celebrations.
-
Montreal Canadiens sign one-year contract with forward Alex Barre-Boulet
The Montreal Canadiens awarded a one-season contract to forward Alex Barré-Boulet on Monday at the opening of NHL free agency.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Canada Day fireworks in Ottawa
Several events across the city will be hosting fireworks displays as part of their celebrations next Monday, while residents are allowed to host private fireworks displays on June 30, July 1 and July 2.
-
Here's how to celebrate Canada Day in Ottawa
July 1 is Canada Day and the nation’s capital does not fall short on activities and celebrations, according to the City of Ottawa.
-
Here's how to get to LeBreton Flats Park on foot, by bike on Canada Day
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
London
-
WestJet reaches deal to end strike, but passengers in London still stranded
WestJet has reached a deal with its mechanics to end a strike, but the counter at the London International Airport (LIA) remains dark.
-
Children’s railway house in Strathroy, Ont. destroyed in crash involving teenager
A children’s miniature railroad in Strathroy, Ont. will be closed until further notice after a driver crashed into the side of a storage building.
-
Where to see London and area Canada Day fireworks
To celebrate the holiday, many different firework shows will be on display Monday night.
Barrie
-
Fire at Simcoe Hotel under investigation
Barrie Fire and Police are investigating a Canada Day morning fire at the Simcoe Residential Hotel.
-
Colts players drafted by Utah, Vancouver Canucks
Two Barrie Colts stars were drafted by NHL teams this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
-
Man found dead near Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
If you qualify for this tax credit, you can expect a payment in your bank account this week
The next quarterly GST/HST tax credit payment is expected to go out this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Official says security cam photo taken in northern Ont. appears to be a cougar
A viewer sent CTV News Northern Ontario a security camera photo of what appears to be a cougar crossing behind his camp.
-
Northern Ont. teen facing impaired driving charges
A local teen is facing several impaired driving-related charges following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive in New Liskeard on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
What's open and what's closed on Canada Day
Canada Day is almost here and there are a number of closures and scheduling changes planned for the holiday.
Windsor
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
-
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
-
Barricaded Essex County resident taken into custody
An active investigation is underway in McGregor where OPP are dealing with a barricaded individual.
Winnipeg
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
-
Fire destroys Logan Avenue building
A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.
-
Comrie returns, four Jets depart on first day of NHL free agency
A familiar face is returning to the Winnipeg Jets crease for the next two seasons.
Regina
-
Regina police renew call to find suspect in armed assault investigation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) released photos of the suspect involved in an assault with a weapon on Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
Canada Day is on Monday, and here's what’s happening in the Queen City and some things to keep in mind.
-
On July 1, 1916, a generation of Newfoundlanders died in one brief battle
Millions are celebrating Canada’s 157th birthday this year -- as they do every year -- with fireworks, food and family. In Newfoundland, it is a day of mourning for one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day
A garage fire in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.
-
Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV
Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.
-
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
-
Grouse Mountain closed for Canada Day after gondola outage
Hikers hoping to spend Canada Day conquering the Grouse Grind are out of luck after mechanical issues on the Skyride gondola forced a full shutdown of the mountain.
Vancouver Island
-
Several WestJet flights still cancelled at Vancouver airport after strike ends
The tentative agreement that ended a days-long strike involving WestJet’s airline mechanics was not reached in time to avoid more travel woes at the Vancouver airport Monday.
-
Brawl erupts at Rick Ross show in Vancouver during Drake diss track
Violence broke out following Rick Ross’s performance at a Vancouver music festival Sunday, with the influential rapper reportedly being attacked during the melee.
-
In his own words: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message on Canada Day
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a video message to Canadians on Canada Day. Here's what he had to say, in his own words.
Kelowna
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.