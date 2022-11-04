Canada Games torch comes to P.E.I. in run-up to event

The 2023 Canada Winter Games are just over 100 days away and the torch has landed.

It was a long journey to get to Prince Edward Island. The torch was lit in Ottawa Oct. 17.

On Wednesday, it crossed the Confederation Bridge.

“We’ve been working five-and-a-half years now on the planning of the games,” said 2023 Canada Winter Games CEO Brian McFeely. “The arrival of the torch makes it real for a lot of people, so it’s an exciting time.”

Thirteen Islanders from Borden-Carleton and surrounding areas carried the torch on its relay, including Holly Bernard.

“For me to be able to do it through our town, and my residents who I see daily, work with some of them, it was just a good feeling at the end,” said Bernard.

Bernard says hockey has always been a huge part of her life.

She ran by the local rink and was handed the torch by a former coach.

“It was just an overall full circle experience,” said Bernard. “Right from starting my sports here, and now working here.”

This isn’t the first time the Island has hosted the games. The winter games were first held on P.E.I. in 1991 and the summer games in 2009.

“It’s sort of a once in a lifetime opportunity to host,” said McFeely. “For some of us, this is our third involvement in the Canada Games, and many of our volunteers talk about that. They were volunteers in ‘91, and they were volunteers in 2009.”

However, these games are set to be the biggest sporting event ever held on P.E.I.

Thousands of volunteers have already signed up --- 3,750 to be exact. They’re hoping to have 4,500 volunteers by the end of the month.

Construction is still underway at a new facility UPEI. It’ll be a student residence next year and will house the visiting athletes this winter.

After travelling to over 20 communities across Prince Edward Island, the torch will land at the event centre in Charlottetown Feb. 18 for the official opening ceremony for the 2023 Canada Winter Games.