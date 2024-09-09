ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Canada's Danielle Dorris defends Paralympic gold in Paris pool

    Share

    Canada's Danielle Dorris defended her title at the Paralympic Games on Saturday.

    The 21-year-old swimmer from Moncton won gold in the women's S7 50-metre final with a time of 33.62 seconds.

    Mallory Weggemann of the United States took silver, while Italy's Guilia Terzi was third.

    Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont., was fourth after picking up a silver and a bronze earlier in the Games.

    Dorris captured gold in Tokyo three years ago, and was the youngest member of Canada's team at age 13 at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

    She was born with underdeveloped arms, a condition known as bilateral radial dysplasia.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trial begins over Texas 'Trump Train' highway confrontation

    A federal trial is set to begin Monday over claims that supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump threatened and harassed a Biden-Harris campaign bus in Texas four years ago, disrupting the campaign on the last day of early voting.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News