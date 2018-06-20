Featured
Canada's Walk of Fame to give Stompin' Tom a star in hometown of Skinner's Pond, P.E.I.
Members of Stompin' Tom Connors family including his widow Lena Connors (left), son Taw Connors (right) and Jessica Roselle, Stompin Tom Connors Jr.'s wife help unveil the late country singer's star at the Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov.15, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:54PM ADT
TORONTO -- Canada's Walk of Fame is giving Stompin' Tom Connors a permanent star near his boyhood home in Skinners Pond, P.E.I.
The late musician, whose distinctly Canadian ditties include "Bud the Spud," "The Hockey Song" and "Sudbury Saturday Night," will be honoured at a public event at the Stompin' Tom Centre on Canada Day.
He's among the first group of influential Canadians to receive a star outside the province of Ontario.
The move comes as Walk of Fame organizers continue to expand the "hometown star" initiative, which launched earlier this year. The goal is to recognize some of the country's most successful people close to where they grew up.
Each recipient receives a plaque mounted at a significant location of either their choice, or their families, if they're deceased.
Environmentalist David Suzuki was the first to get a hometown star at CBC's Vancouver broadcast centre in March. Organizers say human rights trailblazer Viola Desmond will also get a posthumous honour, set for June 29 at the Halifax Ferry Terminal.
Connors, who died in 2013 of kidney failure, was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame last year.