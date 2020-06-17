HALIFAX -- When it comes to physical activity, Canada’s young people are getting a failing grade on ParticipACTION's latest report card.

ParticipACTION is a non-profit organization that promotes healthy living and physical fitness. Their latest research shows the amount of time children and youth are being physically active has dropped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Not surprising given the type of restrictions and that it really did remove opportunities for kids and teens to get active, to be outside,” says Dr. Leigh Vanderloo, a physical activity researcher.

Vanderloo says children are required to be in front of screens more often during the pandemic, to keep in contact with friends and do schoolwork.

The study found that only 4.8 per cent of children and 0.8 per cent of youth were meeting the national physical activity guidelines of one hour per day, compared to 15 per cent prior to the pandemic.

Anna Townsend is a mom of two and fitness trainer. Over the past few months, she has included her children in her virtual workout videos.

“I think to lead by example is the number one thing. I totally understand people are working from home, they might not have big living spaces, you're trying to navigate the whole home-schooling, it's a lot. But I find that activity is so good for your mental health,” says Townsend.

Laurie Barker Jackman agrees. The registered dietitian joined her daughter for a fun dance challenge.

“Let me tell you, it was a lot of activity, because it was a lot of learning the routine, a lot of takes, and it was awesome. The silver lining in all of this, my son learned to ride a bicycle so that's the beautiful thing, having a little bit more time to spend with our children,” says Barker Jackman.

Vanderloo suggests families limit screen time for everyone and get moving together.

“At home we use the trampoline, or basketball, play around the house, but we're lucky to be here at the cottage… playing at the beach,” says parent Martin Landry.

“We have been bringing the kids for walks on my lunch break, on my lunch hour, so about an hour walk a day, we try to go to the beach once a week and walk on the beach at night,” says parent Sheena Chetwynd.

Vanderloo recommends getting creative when it comes to physical activity and suggests letting a different family member pick an activity each day.