As Canadians from coast-to-coast celebrated the country's 151st birthday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had business on the mind.

Prime Minister Trudeau embarked on a three city tour to highlight Canadian goods, on the first day the country's retailiatory tariffs against the United States kicked in.

The Canadian tariffs are expected to have an impact in Atlantic Canada as well. New Brunswick depends almost solely on the United States for trade, and some businesses are concerned the tariff tiff could impact their bottom line.

Maple syrup and maple sugar are just two of the 235 U.S. products now subject to tariffs on the Canadian side of the border.

“We know some of the cost of the goods that we sell here in our store, prices are going to increase because some of it does come from the U.S. We try to sell mostly local products,” explains maple producer David Briggs.

Briggs says because of that, he doesn’t expect to see too much change in business. But he’s not without worry.

The United States is the number one importer of Canadian maple products, so Briggs is more concerned how Americans will react to Canada’s tariffs.

“We just don’t know what’s going to take place you know? They might not like what we do and vice versa. The repercussions could be severe,” adds Briggs.

The N.B. provincial government is keeping an eye on that too.

“We are encouraging New Brunswick companies to look at new markets and how they can diversify, and how we can help them,” explains N.B. Trade Policy Minister Roger Melanson.

In total, Canada has levied $16.6 billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products.

American Saurabh Gupta is travelling through the region with his family. He says not everyone in the U.S. agrees with the President, who fired the first shot in this tariff tiff.

“I think my own point of view is slightly different from our government’s point of view. But I think overall free trade is good for the world, so the more we trade, the closer we become,” says Gupta.

However, as Canada and the U.S.A dig in their heels in this dispute, these long time trading partners drift farther apart, and many business owners on both side of the border will be eagerly watching how the respective governments react.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.