Canada-wide warrant issued for man who served time for child porn: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force is trying to track down a man who served time for child pornography and is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

On Tuesday, police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Shane McCabe, who they say breached the conditions of a 10-year long-term supervision order.

According to police, McCabe served two federal sentences for the following convictions:

two counts of possessing child pornography

two counts of distribution of child pornography

printing/publishing child pornography

accessing child pornography

breach of long-term supervision order

possess schedule II substance

two counts of failing to attend court

seven counts of failing to comply with probation order

Police say McCabe is described as a white man, five-foot-eleven and 190 pounds. He has pink and orange shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

McCabe also has the following tattoos:

Right forearm: R, SWASTIKA, W

Left forearm: heart with "Z.T.P", "AC/DC", "OZZY", "MOM"

Left upper arm: dagger with "SEM"

Left wrist: tribal wristband

Police say McCabe should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.