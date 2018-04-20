

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a Cole Harbour man wanted in relation to an upcoming trial for attempted murder.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 22-year-old Markel Jason Downey Friday.

Downey is facing a new trial in relation to a triple shooting incident that took place in Cole Harbour Nov. 30, 2014.

Police say members have been actively looking to locate Downey.

Police are advising anyone who recognizes Downey not to approach him and contact police immediately.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on Downey’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.