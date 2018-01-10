

CTV Atlantic





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Winton Saulis of Oromocto, who police say is unlawfully at large.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, West District RCMP said the 29-year-old is wanted for breach of conditions.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Saulis, but have been unsuccessful so far.

Saulis is described as five foot seven, 166 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has several prominent tattoos, including tear drops on his right cheek, 'SAULIS' on his neck, and several additional tattoos on both hands and upper arms.

Police believe he may be in the Fredericton area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Winton Saulis is asked to contact the Oromocto police or Crime Stoppers .