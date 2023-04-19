Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Dartmouth shooting

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., last fall that injured a woman.

Durrell Samuel Diggs, 25, is charged with:

two counts of careless use of a firearm

two counts of unsafe storage contrary to regulations

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

two counts of possession of weapon obtained in an offence

two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

two counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle

two counts of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

three counts of possession contrary to firearm prohibition

The charges stem from an early-morning shooting on Oct. 23, 2022 in the Portland Street and Portland Hills Drive area.

Police said they found a 27-year-old woman at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said at the time they did not believe the incident was random.

Five suspects were arrested at the scene.

Two of the men appeared in court the next day, including Diggs.

The other three men were scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges related to the shooting.

A warrant for Diggs’s arrest was issued on April 6 after his bail was revoked by the courts.

He is described as about six-feet tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Diggs’s whereabouts to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).