Canada Winter Games medals unveiled but winter weather yet to come
One month from Wednesday, Canada’s best young athletes will gather on Prince Edward Island to compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
It was relatively warm and dry on P.E.I. Wednesday, but that didn’t stop some from hitting the slopes.
Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale is one of the few places on the Island with snow, and they had to make it.
Officials said the low snowfall is the biggest remaining challenge ahead of the games.
“Certainly, snow from the sky would be very, very desirable. But we have the capacity to make a fair amount of snow on site if we need to,” said Brian McFeely, P.E.I. 2023 Canada Games CEO. “We certainly have contingency plans. At the end of the day, we need the competition in, and we will.”
Most of the facilities for the games are finished and are in the process of being handed over to officials to be prepared. Volunteer training is also well underway.
Games like this bring thousands to the Island, athletes, coaches, and spectators, which has a big economic impact in a typically slow month.
“[The] 2019 games, for instance, in Red Deer, we know the economic impact in the Red Deer area was about $110 million,” said McFeely. “We fully expect that the economic impact in our games will equal or surpass that.”
Medals that athletes will compete for have been revealed, a design that incorporates the Mi’kmaq star, a lighthouse, and the games' logo.
Silver, gold and bronze medals for the 2023 Canada Winter Games are pictured. (Source: @2023CanadaGames/Twitter)
“These are medals that are going to sit in these young athletes' homes for the rest of their lives,” said Wayne Carew, 2023 Canada Games Board chair. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime and we’re giving out over 1,100 medals.”
Heather Moyse once competed for P.E.I. in the games and went on to win two Olympic golds in bobsleigh. She said she’s excited to see how these games will launch young athletes.
“It’ll be a stepping stone. Whether it’s a stepping stone to their athletic career, or stepping stone to what they’re going to do in their academic or business lives, down the road,” said Moyse. “It’s just pretty cool and I’m excited for all of them.”
Despite the fact that there’s not much in the way of natural snow on P.E.I., the ski hill is open. They’ve been producing snow to make sure they can get the slopes ready.
Canada Games officials tell CTV News, even in the face of low snowfall this year, they’re confident the weather will turn in their favour.
The games begin Feb. 18.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she is stepping down as New Zealand's leader and will not contest general elections set for October.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Looking for a luxury home? Here's what more than $1M can get you in Canada
Sales activity among luxury homes in Toronto and Vancouver saw a decline in 2022, according to new data released by Sotheby's International Realty Canada. However, other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary saw sales volumes stabilize or even increase throughout the year.
Rare Canadian stamp expected to fetch hefty price at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, issued more than 170 years ago, is going up for auction in Ottawa and it’s sure to fetch a pretty penny.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
Calgary
-
'He has no business dictating to us': Alberta premier rails against Just Transition
A contentious piece of proposed federal legislation is setting off fireworks between Alberta's government and Ottawa.
-
'I definitely regret a lot': Jeromy Farkas takes a hike, talks politics and doing good
He was a former city councillor and was the runner-up in Calgary's 2021 mayoral election, but now Jeromy Farkas has peaked.
-
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
Montreal
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
-
Federal health transfers: Legault wants a deal with Ottawa in the next few weeks
Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants the provinces to settle the issue of health transfers with Ottawa as soon as possible.
Edmonton
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Edmonton couple turn basement into an underground garden
A local couple have found success in a new pastime that pays off in fresh produce.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
-
Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference
The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
London
-
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
-
Sunwing flights from Winnipeg to Los Cabos being cancelled in February
Winnipeggers won't be able to travel directly to Los Cabos, Mexico, starting in February.
-
A mucky mystery: Questions linger after heap of trash dumped in Winnipeg street
A pile of garbage blocking a St. Norbert area street has been cleaned up, but questions linger as to who was responsible for the messy mound.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Saskatoon
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
Vancouver
-
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder case
On the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.
-
Vancouver recorded 10 fire deaths in 2022, with half linked to lithium ion batteries: VFRS
Out of the 10 fire-related fatalities Vancouver recorded in 2022, the city’s fire services says half of the deaths were the result of rechargeable batteries.
Regina
-
'It's not no': Quewezance sisters optimistic as judge reserves decision in bail hearing
A decision to release two sisters from Keeseekoose First Nation convicted of second degree murder in 1994 has not yet been reached.
-
92-year-old man killed in two vehicle collision near Carnduff
A 92-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle collision between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer unit near Carnduff, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said in a release.
-
Regina Do It With Class alumnus Griffin Hewitt to perform on international stage
Another alumnus of Do It With Class (DIWC) Young People's Theatre is taking his career to the big stage and joining the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Paul Nolan and Zach Smadu.
Vancouver Island
-
Landslide forces residents to flee 2 condo buildings in Campbell River, B.C.
Two condominium buildings in Campbell River, B.C., were evacuated Tuesday night after a landslide drew police and firefighters to a waterfront neighbourhood south of the city's downtown core.
-
Nanaimo students urge school to allow club name 'Queer-Straight Alliance'
Students at Nanaimo Christian School (NCS) are questioning why they’ve been barred from naming a club the Queer-Straight Alliance (QSA).
-
Vancouver Island school reopening after 5 kids, 3 staff members head to clinic for health concerns
An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., will reopen Thursday after it suddenly shut down Tuesday due to health concerns.