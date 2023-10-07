Canada women to play Brazil in Montreal, Halifax soccer friendlies later this month
Canada Soccer confirmed Friday that the Canadian women will play Brazil later this month in Montreal and Halifax during the FIFA international window.
The friendlies, scheduled for Oct. 28 at Montreal's Saputo Stadium and Oct. 31 at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds, follow the Canadian women's 4-1 aggregate victory over 37th-ranked Jamaica last month in a two-legged Olympic qualifier.
"We are excited to officially kick off our new Olympic journey against Brazil, a team we have a rich Olympic history with," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. "To play at home in front of our fans again, after what was a fantastic experience in September, will be the perfect stage for us to kick on and build towards Paris 2024."
The 10th-ranked Canadians defeated No. 9 Brazil 2-0 the last time they met, in February in Nashville at the SheBelieves Cup.
Canada has a 12-10-7 career record against the South Americans. Two of those wins came via penalty shootout including a quarterfinal matchup en route to gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Brazil, coming off an eight-day training camp in September, has already announced a 24-woman squad that includes Marta, Kerolin, Debinha and Adriana.
Like Canada, Brazil came home early from the FIFA World Cup this summer. The Brazilians failed to reach the knockout round, finishing third in Group F with a 1-1-1 record after beating Panama 3-0, losing 2-1 to France and drawing Jamaica 0-0.
Veteran coach Pia Sundhage stepped down after the World Cup with Arthur Elias taking over the side.
Elias led Corinthians to four Brazilian championships and two Copa Libertadores titles.
The Canadian women last played in Montreal in October 2021, defeating New Zealand 1-0 as part of their celebration tour following the Tokyo Olympics. The last women's national team game in the Maritimes was in May 2012 when Canada defeated China 1-0 in Moncton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023
