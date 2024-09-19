Canadian artist Sook-Yin Lee looks to challenge her viewers with latest film

Canadian icon Sook-Yin Lee was a well-known known video journalist (VJ) with MuchMusic through the 1990s. Since then, she has evolved into an artist, filmmaker and storyteller.

Lee’s latest movie, “Paying for it,” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before screening at the Atlantic International Film Festival, taking place in Halifax from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18.

“Paying for it” is adapted from a graphic novel authored by Lee’s ex-boyfriend, Canadian cartoonist Chester Brown, and tells the story of their relationship.

“It’s an unusual and surprising love story, but it is a love story nonetheless,” Lee said during an interview with CTV.

“It’s a complicated subject matter,” Lee said. “[It] deals with the search for love and connection and sex through dating and also paying for sex.”

Lee said the story is about a couple who open their relationship and decide to “swing.” She said there is political nuance in the story, but still describes it as “a warm hug” that focuses on relationships.

The film stars Emily Lê as Sonny, who is based on Lee and Daniel Byrne as Brown, who finds liberation in the idea of sexual relationships without emotional attachment.

Lee said she found her own liberation by returning to her younger self and exploring the curiosity and openness she experienced at the time.

“Part of it is I recreate MuchMusic, where I was a VJ, but I call it Max Music,” Lee said. “I feature a lot of great Canadian independent artists, because they really rocked the foundation and made Canadian music world known."

Lee said she hopes the film will make viewers challenge their beliefs.

“I hope that people can reflect upon their own lives," Lee said.

After much time and reflection of her own, Lee said she and Brown remain close.

“He’s still my best friend.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.