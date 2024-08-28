Canadian Blood Services calling for blood donors in Moncton, N.B., this long weekend

The donation chairs at Moncton’s Canadian Blood Services were full Wednesday morning.

“I started about three or four years ago,” said Grade-Digue Resident, Joanne Caissie.

“You never know when we’re going to need it too and it’s very good for me. I feel a lot better when I get out. I’m more energized so it’s really a win-win,” Caissie said.

Community Development Manager, Brandy Peters said there’s less traffic expected in the coming days.

“Today more people need blood then they have over the past 10 years,” said Peters. She said 100 appointments are needed between Wednesday and Labour Day with 60 needed on Friday and Monday alone.

“Only 1 in 76 actually donate blood whereas half of us are eligible to give, so that’s less than two per cent of Canadians that are donating blood,” Cassie said.

In Moncton, Canadian Blood Services has teamed with Papa John’s this weekend to give $10 coupons to people who visit the centre on Friday and Monday.

Peters said long weekend appointments are harder to fill with many people travelling, making plans and doing activities with family and friends, but the need for blood doesn’t take time off for holidays.

“Someone with leukemia might need up to eight donors a week throughout their treatment, just to maintain their quality or life or to save their life,” said Peters. “But in an emergency situation like a car accident, the number is so high it’s quite significant where we could need up to 50 people to save someone’s life if someone is gravely injured.”

Canadian Blood Services keeps a national inventory. Peters said the country needs all blood types, but O-negative, O-positive and B-negative are particularly low.

“We have seen an increase in the donor base in the last year, but it’s not keeping pace with the growing demand and every year we have to recruit over 110,000 new donors just to maintain hospital need,” Peters said.

Officials say over 50 per cent of Canadians will be affected by the need for blood, whether it’s for themselves or for someone close to them.

“My father needed multiple blood transfusions following an organ transplant where he unfortunately experienced hemorrhaging, so blood not only saved his life, but is the reason why he’s thriving today so I’m both a professional and personal advocate for blood donation,” said Peters.

Sue O’Neil from Moncton is a repeat donor.

“I started when I was about 40-years-old probably when they used to come and just do it once a month in the city and I just decided it was something I wanted to do. So I’m on my 88th donation and plan to continue,” O’Neil said. “It makes me feel great. It’s something that’s a great need and I’m happy to do it.”

Darlene Jenkins is also a frequent donor and re-books her appointment every time she gives blood.

“I just started giving regularly for the last maybe 15-20 years,” said Jenkins. “I have the time and it doesn’t cost me anything and it benefits people and I never know when my family or whoever might need somebody’s blood or whatever, so it’s just an easy thing to do that’s giving to somebody else.”

People interested in becoming new donors or booking an appointment to give blood can visit the Canadian Blood Services webpage or call 1-888-236-6283.

