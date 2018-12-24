

CTV Atlantic





‘Tis the season of giving and Canadian Blood Services is issuing an appeal for donors to give blood over the Holidays.

81-year-old Harry Cross settles into his chair at the Blood Donor Clinic in Saint John, N.B.

On this Christmas Eve, Cross is giving the gift of life- a gift he has given hundreds of times before. 937 times to be exact.

“1000 is my goal now,” says Cross. “But there’s really no reason I can’t continue.”

Monday’s donation of platelets brings him closer to his goal, but more than that, it comes at a time that Canadian Blood Services says is one of the most needed times for donations.

“Unfortunately a lot of donors will travel during the Holiday period and therefore won’t be making a donation,” says Jacqueline Alain of Canadian Blood Services. “So when the donations go down and the demand goes up, you can get into a bad situation.

Canadian Blood Services say they are especially worried about the supply of platelets, which only have a seven-day shelf life.

“The need for blood never takes a Holiday and there’s always going to be people like cancer patients who need help, who need to receive blood so they can continue to have life,” adds Alain.

30,000 blood donors are needed over the Holidays in Canada to help keep supply up.

“It is a donation that a person can give. That you know 100% of it goes to the recipient,” says Harry Cross.

A gift that he is glad to give, this Holiday season and the rest of the year too.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.