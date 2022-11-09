Canadian Blood Services says people can give blood this month in honour of veterans
It takes less than an hour to help save three lives and, with the pandemic pushing numbers to a 10-year low, there’s a big need to fill appointments at Canadian Blood Services.
“Right now, in Moncton, we have over 200 appointments that still need to be filled for the month of November,” said Brandy Peters, a community development manager. “For December, we have close to 700 appointments that still need to be filled.”
“Every year, we need over 100,000 donors to replace the donors who can no longer donate,” she adds.
However, with Remembrance Day right around the corner, there’s an extra reason to give.
"In November, as always, Canadian Blood Services will honour the important contributions of all the veterans who severed right across Canada and across generations,” said Kathy Gracie, the Atlantic associate director of donor relations.
“What’s most important, it’s not how we, as Canadian Blood Services, is supportive, it’s how the donor is supportive,” she added. “And how they do that is by coming in, booking their appointments and giving that gift of life.”
Over the next few weeks, Gracie says different stories will be shared across social media platforms, highlighting veterans and the Second World War, as well as the relationship between Canadian Blood Services and the Department of National Defence.
"It's just a great way to give back,” she says. “So there's a lot of people who put their lives on the line for our freedom, so it's just a really great way to honour those veterans by giving the gift of life."
Peters adds, “these people see firsthand the need for blood. We want to honor them throughout the entire month of November.”
Whether people are a first-time donor, or a frequent visitor, it’s a milestone that makes a difference.
"I think a lot of time, when people come into donate, it's something they continue to do again,” said Peters. “They're really excited to get their milestone pins, it's really great when you give your first donation you get your first pin and people really do just take this as a personal challenge and it's just a really great way to give back."
Peters says you don’t need to know your blood type ahead of an appointment, but you do need to book in advance in order to be able to donate.
