Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker to undergo repairs after fire in generator room

The Canadian Coast Guard is planning repairs for an icebreaker damaged by a fire, after a generator room blaze forced the ship's return to Newfoundland earlier this week.

The incident aboard the coast guard ship Terry Fox occurred on Aug. 16, when the vessel was in Prince Regent Inlet, Nunavut, with the fire extinguished by crew members.

The coast guard says in an email the ship was able to steam to its home port in St. John's and is now alongside the dock.

Spokesman Craig Macartney says that damaged components in the port side generator room will be replaced.

He estimated the vessel will be out of service until mid-September.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the coast guard says other vessels in the Arctic are available to cover demand for icebreaking services.

