Canadian Content Studios financial podcast gives nod to 'Street Cents'

Like most Canadian kids, Nova Scotia's Sylvia Beirnes grew up watching the popular savvy consumer show, 'Street Cents.'

"And I actually wrote in to complain that extra sugar free gum claimed that it was a bubble gum flavor that never quits and it did," says Biernes, host of 'Your Two Cents'.

Little did she know, she would grow up to co-own a business with one of the hosts of the show, Jonathan Torrens.

"It's called Canadian Content Studios and we make everything from T.V. commercials to T.V. shows to Podcasts. Our whole mandate is funny, fresh, feel good. We want to make stuff we love with people we love, and most in Atlantic Canada which were really proud of," says Biernes.

One of their company's projects is a nod to 'Street Cents'.

'Your Two Cents' is hosted by Beirnes and features a variety of guests, "The podcast is a financially literary podcast, which that seems very boring, but the concept is it's real people," says Biernes.

"So, as an example we have Alicia Mccarvell, she talks about going into debt and how she got out of it, and it's a tough conversation to have, but she was so willing and open to share," says Biernes.

From thrifting, weddings, and mortgages – nothing is off limits.

"It can be all kinds of different topics, but we wanted real people to shed light on it, so it didn't feel as intimidating as an expert telling you what you should or shouldn't do with your money," says Biernes.

Beirnes says a lot of people are not taught enough about money, but this podcast aims to help.

"So I hope the biggest take away is yes, lots of good nuggets on tips and tricks, but I hope it opens up the conversation for people to stop being about what they don't know about money and just start these conversations," says Beirnes.

The podcast has been nominated for two Canadian Screen Awards.